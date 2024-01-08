Asif Hussain appointed ECP secretary in Omar Hamid’s absence

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday appointed Syed Asif Hussain to look after the administrative affairs of the electoral body after Secretary Omar Hamid Khan proceeded on “medical leave”.

According to a notification issued by the commission, Hussain, working as the special secretary at the ECP Secretariat, was assigned the additional charge of the post of secretary (BS-22) during the absence of Hamid with immediate effect and until further orders.

The decision was approved by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, it added.

The development comes a day after television channels and media reports alleged Hamid had stepped down from his post due to health concerns.

An informed source had told Dawn that last Friday the CEC “insulted” Hamid during a meeting over his dismal performance, with the latter reportedly explaining that he was facing health problems.

The sources said Hamid had offered to step down to ensure smooth functioning of the affairs ahead of general polls and the CEC reportedly advised him to prioritise his health.

However, in a statement issued yesterday, the ECP had put to rest the speculation. It had said Hamid would shortly resume his responsibilities if his health permits, adding that the commission was fully functional and there was no hindrance in the way of its work.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi had also said there was no crisis and the ECP was fully functional.

Meanwhile, Hamid had told Dawn that he had health problems. He said he remained hospitalised for a few days but came home due to a scare of further infection.

A retired grade 22 officer of the Secretariat Group, Hamid was appointed the ECP secretary in July 2021 on a two-year contract, which expired last year and was extended for another year.

He had earlier served as secretary of finance, secretary Benazir Income Support Programme, and secretary of national food security among other important positions. Hamid also served as spokesman for the interior minister, when Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was at the helm.