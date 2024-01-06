All sides united in their opposition to poll delay

• PTI calls on top court to enforce its orders, foil delaying tactics

• PPP vows to probe why their senator did not oppose resolution

• Caretaker minister says no official decision to delay polls, ECP will have final say

ISLAMABAD: The non-binding resolution adopted by the Senate on Friday, which calls for the February 8 polls to be delayed, was roundly criticised by leaders and parties from across the political spectrum, while the caretaker information minister insists that there was no directive of the prime minister or the federal cabinet for delay.

Demanding that the Supreme Court take immediate notice of the resolution passed by the Senate, PTI’s Barrister Gohar Khan said: “A resolution of 14 senators based on their personal opinions, has no legal or binding force in the constitutional process of holding general elections.”

He saw the “attempt by some political parties to defer the much-needed polls beyond the scheduled date of February 8 by using the floor of Senate [as] tantamount to [an] attack on Constitution and democracy”.

According to a statement issued by the party’s central media department, the erstwhile party chairman insisted that the passage of the resolution was a violation of the order of the Supreme Court (SC) and amounted to contempt of court. He called on the top court to take effective and remedial measures to foil attempts to delay or affect the transparency and fairness of elections.

He also called on the apex court to “enforce its orders and observations regarding February 8 elections in the country”, adding that his party was “fully prepared” for general elections Arguing that it was the constitutional obligation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government to conduct free, fair and transparent elections within the constitutionally mandated time frame, he said that those scared of the elections had violated the sanctity of the upper house of parliament by passing an unconstitutional resolution.

PPP to seek explanation

The Peoples Party seemed to be in a Catch-22 situation after the passage of the Senate resolution, since it was not opposed by the sole party senator in the house at the time, leading the party to distance itself from his stance and vowing to seek explanation from him.

This clarification came hours after the resolution was passed in the upper house. PPP’s Behra­mand Tangi, who was in the Senate at the time, did not opp­ose it, rather abstained from voting.

Thereafter, at a press conference, Senator Sherry Rehman made it clear that the party wanted timely elections and it had “special directives” from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to clear the air after the passage of the resolution.

“Senator Tangi has informed the party that he had opposed the resolution,” she said, while addressing a press conference at Bilawal House. “But still, we would look into things like video clips and other evidence to assess the factual situation. If his stance is not found to be satisfactory, then definitely we would seek an explanation from him.”

The PPP leader also tried to downplay the impact of the resolution, saying that it didn’t carry any weight as the house failed the meet the quorum requirements for such a move.

“First we need to understand that the resolution isn’t a law,” Senator Rehman said, adding that on Fridays, sessions of the Senate only last for a brief period due to prayer breaks. “The majority of senators had already left for their homes,” she explained

PML-N

The PML-N, too, categorically declared that it wants no delay in the Feb 8 polls, saying that it was making preparations for the elections.

“The PML-N’s decision is categorical — polls should be held on Feb 8 according to the schedule of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Another PML-N leader, Javed Latif, said the backdoor conspiracy in the Senate to postpone elections would not succeed.

“The PML-N strongly opposes the Senate resolution to delay elections. We are standing firmly against this conspiracy and will not let it succeed. Delay in the polls even for a minute is not acceptable,” he said and added the resolution was brought from the backdoor which was also an insult to the upper house.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui also said the so-called resolution did not represent any party in the Senate. “In the House of 100, a handful members’ opinion can’t be termed as that of the majority. The PML-N does not see this resolution a representation of the Senate nor in favour of any delay in polls for the interest of the country,” he said.

Jamaat-i-Islami

Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq said people could not be deprived of their fundamental right to elect their representatives via transparent elections.

He said the resolution was “a conspiracy against the country and democracy”.

“Postponing elections due to unrest in Balochistan and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa will be tanta­mo­unt to surrendering arms to those spreading unrest,” he added.

Caretaker govt

Talking to reporters outside Parliament House, caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said he did not get a chance to present his arguments over the resolution.

However, he made it clear that there were no directives from the prime minister or the federal cabinet regarding a delay.

According to Article 218(3) of the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan is empowered to conduct elections, give a date or change the date for elections, he said, adding, “We cannot interfere in the affairs of a constitutional body,” Mr Solangi said.

Acknowledging that the problems mentioned in the resolution were genuine, he said that the same issues had been encountered before in Pakistan’s parliamentary politics and elections.

The minister maintained that it was the government’s responsibility to look into issues such as harsh weather and other matters, including the provision of security. “So far, no signal has been received from any quarters regarding postponement of elections, “ he said.

Syed Irfan Raza, Zulqernain Tahir in Lahore and Imran Ayub in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024