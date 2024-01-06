Another sedition case lodged against Mahrang Baloch, supporters

SUKKUR: Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch along with around 300 unknown campaigners for the recovery of missing Baloch citizens was booked in a sedition case at the Wada Machhiyoon police station of Khairpur district on Friday.

SHO Sarfaraz Khoso lodged the FIR on behalf of the state under Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant alleged that Mahrang Baloch and her supporters had been inciting people to public revolt against the state and army during the recent protests in Islamabad under a foreign agenda.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024