DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2023

LHC orders recovery of Usman Dar’s brother

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 07:53am
The photo shows Usman Dar and his brother with Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy Umar Dar/Facebook
The photo shows Usman Dar and his brother with Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy Umar Dar/Facebook

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday directed the police to recover the allegedly abducted brother of former PTI leader Usman Dar within 24 hours.

Usman Dar filed a habeas corpus petition against the alleged illegal detention of his brother, Umar Dar, by law enforcement agencies.

At the outset of the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel urged the court to immediately summon the CCPO Lahore. He stated that the petitioner’s broth­­er had gone to a private hotel for dinner the previous night. The counsel alleged that more than 40 individuals in police uniform abducted the petitioner’s brother from the hotel.

He further mentioned that the mother of the abducted man was contesting elections against Khwaja Muhammad Asif of PML-N from Sialkot, claiming that the petitioner’s family was being targeted on political grounds.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi asked the petitioner’s cou­nsel if the CCTV footage of the alleged abduction incident was recorded.

The lawyer responded that the hotel managem­e­­nt was not providing them with the footage. The jud­ge ordered the CCPO Lahore to recover Umar Dar with­­in a day or appear in pers­­o­­­­­­n if recovery was not made.

Earlier, the PTI and the Dar family accused PML-N’s Khawaja Asif of “engineering” the incident to weaken the Dar family’s position in the upcoming elections.

In a video posted on PTI’s X handle, Umar Dar’s mother appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakis­tan to intervene and take notice of the situation.

Mansoor Malik also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New beginnings?
Updated 31 Dec, 2023

New beginnings?

Suffice it to say, good governance will not be easy for the next administration.
Promise of Exim
31 Dec, 2023

Promise of Exim

THE operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank ought to transform the banking and trade finance landscape in...
In democracy’s crosshairs
31 Dec, 2023

In democracy’s crosshairs

IT is usually assumed that spying on citizens is a feature of authoritarian regimes. But if one were to ask American...
Electoral lethargy
Updated 30 Dec, 2023

Electoral lethargy

The election machinery is in motion, but the expected vibrancy in pre-poll activities is absent.
Grounded careers
30 Dec, 2023

Grounded careers

PAKISTAN’S aviation sector remains bogged down by troubles but some course correction appears to be on the cards....
Politics in sports
30 Dec, 2023

Politics in sports

YET another sporting event between Pakistan and India is being overshadowed by politics. The All India Tennis...