PTI says Usman Dar abducted from Karachi’s Malir Cantt by ‘unknown persons’

The PTI on Saturday claimed that party leader Usman Dar was kidnapped by “unknown persons” from Karachi’s Malir Cantt area.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub alleged on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that Dar was abducted from Malir Cantt “by unknown people at 4:30pm today”.

“He has reportedly been taken to an unknown location,” Ayub added, further saying that the police were claiming Dar was not in their custody.

When contacted by Dawn.com, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Illahi Mastoi denied arresting the party leader.

The PTI also strongly condemned what it termed as Dar’s “abduction and enforced disappearance”, demanding his immediate recovery.

The party’s Karachi president accused the caretaker provincial government of being responsible, saying that it “continues the fascist trend set by PPP government.”

PTI’s Farrukh Habib demanded that the allegedly detained leader be brought to light immediately and presented in court if there was a case against him so Dar could exercise his right to defend himself and his family could meet him.

In August, Dar had said his house, factory and businesses in Sialkot were sealed and his family members, including women, were left stranded.

Dar had said the state had sealed his house, factory and all kinds of properties, including Jinnah House and all family businesses. He had said women and children were forced to go out on the road.

“The state is committing highhandedness against him and his family members,” he had said and added that he would pray for justice against those who maltreated his mother.

He had said he would be ready to appear before the courts if they would take up the case and guarantee that he would be allowed a fair trial. Dar had also appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to dispense justice in the matter.

PTI Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 had resulted in widespread violence and saw important military installations come under attack, on the basis of which the state had launched a severe crackdown against his party.

Dar’s house was previously raided in March as well by the Punjab police in a province-wide crackdown on hundreds of PTI workers.