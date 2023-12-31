Fog continues to disrupt flight, train schedules

LAHORE: The foggy weather continues to disrupt flight and train schedules adversely, leading to the cancellation of various flights and delaying the departure of express trains from Lahore and other major stations in Punjab.
Official sources said flights, including PIA’s Jeddah-Karachi, Islamabad-Jeddah, Peshawar-Karachi, and some others, were cancelled, while several others either couldn’t land or depart from Karachi and other airports in Punjab.
Similarly, trains, including Karakoram Express, Business Express, Millat Express, and some others, also departed from Lahore to various destinations late by three to four hours from their actual departure timings.
Traffic disrupted
Heavy fog and smog disrupted traffic on roads in Bahawalpur, especially in the morning, due to very low visibility on Saturday, APP adds.
Traffic was very thin on the roads in Bahawalpur city on Saturday morning due to dense fog.
The local Met Office has forecasted that the region might continue receiving fog and smog for the next few days.
Meanwhile, an Environment Protection Department (EPD) team in Sargodha sealed three kilns for violating rules against smog.
The teams sealed Mian Mumtaz Bricks Kiln, Shandaar Bricks Kiln, and Ranjha Bricks Kiln.
Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023
