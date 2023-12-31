Fog continues to disrupt flight, train schedules

LARKANA: People ride a rickshaw on a foggy morning, on Saturday. Although Punjab suffers the most from air pollution, the menace has started troubling Sindh as well. Poor visibility led to cancellation of several flights and delayed departure of trains from Lahore and other stations in Punjab.—AFP

LAHORE: The foggy weather continues to disrupt flight and train schedules adversely, leading to the cancellation of various flights and delaying the departure of express trains from Lahore and other major stations in Punjab.

Official sources said fli­ghts, including PIA’s Jed­­dah-Karachi, Islamabad-Jeddah, Peshawar-Kara­chi, and some others, were ca­­ncelled, while several others either couldn’t land or depart from Karachi and other airports in Punjab.

Similarly, trains, including Karakoram Express, Business Express, Millat Express, and some others, also departed from Lahore to various destinations late by three to four hours from their actual departure timings.

Traffic disrupted

Heavy fog and smog disrupted traffic on roads in Bahawalpur, especially in the morning, due to very low visibility on Saturday, APP adds.

Traffic was very thin on the roads in Bahawalpur city on Saturday morning due to dense fog.

The local Met Office has forecasted that the region might continue receiving fog and smog for the next few days.

Meanwhile, an Envir­o­n­ment Protection Depar­tment (EPD) team in Sargo­dha sealed three kilns for violating rules against smog.

The teams sealed Mian Mumtaz Bricks Kiln, Shandaar Bricks Kiln, and Ranjha Bricks Kiln.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023