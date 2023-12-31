DAWN.COM Logo

Women bodies demand more reserved seats in assemblies

Saleem Shahid Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 07:22am

QUETTA: South Asian Partnership (SAP) and Aurat Foundation have asserted that considering population statistics, the proportion of reserved seats for women should be increased in all elected assemblies and local bodies.

They emphasised that this increase should be implemented immediately through a constitutional amendment, raising it to 33 per cent.

Shahida Kakar, representative of SAP, along with Yasmeen Mughal, Alauddin Khilji, and Shugufta Khan of Aurat Foundation, stated this during a joint press conference on Saturday.

Ms Kakar, while referring to the lists issued by political parties, said it shows that once again, active women workers, trans­g­ender individuals, and pers­ons with disabilities have been neglected.

She criticised the practice by political parties of nominating women from influential families only.

Highlighting the issue, she added: “Only 11pc of women candidates have been nominated for election on general seats of national and provincial assemblies, which is significantly lower than the demand for a minimum of 33pc representation for women. Additionally, minority women receive very little preference.”

The representatives of SAP and Aurat Foundation said whichever party comes to power after the elections, should amend the Pakistan Election Act of 2017, making it mandatory for all political parties to ensure a minimum of 33pc representation for women, youth, minorities, transg­ender individuals, and non-Muslim Pakistanis in their organisational structures and candidate preferences.

“The Election Comm­ission of Pakistan should, through amendments to the Election Act of 2017, declare elections null and void in constituencies where the overall female voter turnout is less than 20pc,” Ms Kakar said.

Referring to the representatives of SAP and Aurat Foundation, she proposed constitutional amendments to ensure the continuity of local government elections in Pakistan. She sugge­sted holding local elect­ions before the general elect­ions to safeguard the local governance system.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023

