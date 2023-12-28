PSX in recovery mode, gains over 900 points in intraday trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to make recoveries on Thursday as the benchmark index rose by more than 900 points during intraday trading.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index gained 957.32 points to reach 61,820.94 points at 10:30am, up 1.5 per cent from the previous close of 60,863.62 points.

The bulls regained their dominance two days after an all-out rout when the benchmark of representative shares recorded its biggest day-on-day decline. Yesterday, the stocks had regained some of the lost ground amid value-hunting by investors.

More to follow