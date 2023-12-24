DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2023

Teacher shot dead in Turbat

Behram Baloch Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 09:00am

GWADAR: A senior teacher was shot dead at his house in Turbat, on Saturday.

Police said Mr Akbar, who was district vice president of Govern­ment Teachers’ Association, was assassinated by an unidentified armed man who knocked at the gate of his house before opening fire on him with an automatic weapon.

The victim received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, the officials said, adding that police rushed to the site soon after receiving the firing incident information. The body was shifted to the district hospital.

After an initial investigation, police arrested his two neighbours for interrogation.

The teachers’ association, meanwhile, condemned the killing and sought a thorough investigation. They said they would stage a protest in Kech if the killer was not apprehended soon.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hollowed out
24 Dec, 2023

Hollowed out

PAKISTANI politics has been marred by the spectre of political engineering, a strategy employed to manipulate poll...
TTP support
24 Dec, 2023

TTP support

THROUGHOUT the outgoing year, the state has struggled to address the resurgent terrorist threat, with the...
Canceling the opponent
24 Dec, 2023

Canceling the opponent

THE Indian parliament recently witnessed the en masse suspension of 146 opposition MPs, including apparently one who...
Violent dispersal
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Violent dispersal

The situation calls for an immediate and unbiased inquiry into the police action against the Baloch protesters.
Unfair delivery
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Unfair delivery

DEEMING the party’s internal polls unlawful, the ECP has dealt another blow to the PTI by stripping the latter of...
Media curbs
23 Dec, 2023

Media curbs

FROM military coercion to fatal attacks, journalists in Pakistan have lived through testing times. The current...