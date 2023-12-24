Teacher shot dead in Turbat

GWADAR: A senior teacher was shot dead at his house in Turbat, on Saturday.

Police said Mr Akbar, who was district vice president of Govern­ment Teachers’ Association, was assassinated by an unidentified armed man who knocked at the gate of his house before opening fire on him with an automatic weapon.

The victim received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, the officials said, adding that police rushed to the site soon after receiving the firing incident information. The body was shifted to the district hospital.

After an initial investigation, police arrested his two neighbours for interrogation.

The teachers’ association, meanwhile, condemned the killing and sought a thorough investigation. They said they would stage a protest in Kech if the killer was not apprehended soon.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023