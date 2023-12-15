Optimism returns as stocks rally by 600 points in intraday trade

Bulls once again showed their horns on the trade floor on Friday after a week of uncertainty. The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 traded in the green throughout the morning.

According to the PSX website, the benchmark index made gains of 599.06 points at 11am to reach 66,049.24 — up by 0.92 per cent from the previous close of 65,450.18 points.

This news comes in after trading in the shares of Treet Battery Ltd began today after the bifurcation of the battery division of First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba (FTMM) through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

Moreover, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) said it had signed a share purchase agreement with Telenor Pakistan to buy 100 per cent of its shares based on an enterprise value of Rs108 billion ($380 million).

Shahbaz Ashraf, chief investment officer at FRIM Ventures, attributed the rally to the equity market trading at cheap valuations, in addition to excessive liquidity being available.

Moreover, he highlighted that the general consensus showed that the economy was set to recover in the following months, noting that the market had once again gained 1.2pc.

More to follow