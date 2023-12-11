DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 11, 2023

PSX snaps positive streak as benchmark index loses 200 points

Mahira Sarfraz Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 05:10pm
— PSX data portal
— PSX data portal

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) broke their record breaking streak and fell more than 200 points on Monday, with analysts attributing the sell-off to profit-taking.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index shed 211.31 points to close at 66,012.32 points, down 0.32 per cent from the previous close of 66,223.63.

It should be mentioned that the KSE-100 index had reached a significant milestone last week as it crossed the psychological barrier of 66,000 points. Overall, the stock market’s benchmark index closed at 66,224 points, up 4,532 points or 7.3pc week-on-week, which was the highest ever weekly pointwise return.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Faran Rizvi, head of equity sales at JS Global, said the market was currently in an “overbought territory” and was likely making corrections.

He predicted a bullish trajectory for the benchmark of representative shares in the near future, with the possibility of the index crossing the 74,000 milestone.

“The market’s focus has now shifted to the upcoming monetary policies, and while most analysts anticipate no change in the current Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), any unexpected adjustment in interest rates — whether upward or downward — could have a significant impact on the market,” Rizvi added.

Meanwhile, Topline Securities chief executive Mohammed Sohail said that the market was witnessing profit-taking, especially from leveraged buyers, after negative news related to refineries.

Capital market expert Mohammad Saad Ali was also of the opinion that the market was responding to “Pakistan State Oil refuting PRL (Pakistan Refinery Limited) divestment and refinery offtake worries”.

“News of Chinese investment in PRL last week drove expectations of a large gain in PSO earnings and expectations of lower cash flow drain for the refinery up gradation. PSO refuted the news over the weekend and thus the stock price is retreating today,” he explained.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Future plans
Updated 11 Dec, 2023

Future plans

The ex-PM wanting to take a strong stance on civilian supremacy is a carefully calculated power move.
Shocking images
11 Dec, 2023

Shocking images

THERE has been a variety of shocking videos and images emerging from Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, courtesy...
Underage marriage
11 Dec, 2023

Underage marriage

WHEN custom undermines welfare, especially for girls, it should be abandoned. Far too often, the guardians of...
Liberties lost
Updated 10 Dec, 2023

Liberties lost

As Pakistan marks Human Rights Day today, it confronts a troubling panorama of human rights violations.
Careless remarks
10 Dec, 2023

Careless remarks

WHAT prompted the caretaker interior minister to sound a public alarm over the country’s political leadership...
Urea shortage
10 Dec, 2023

Urea shortage

IT is the time of the year when urea fertiliser vanishes from the market, and wheat growers are forced to pay a...