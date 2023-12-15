DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 15, 2023

Optimism returns as stocks rally by 600 points

Mahira Sarfraz Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 04:45pm
— PSX data portal
— PSX data portal

After a week of uncertainty, bulls once again showed their horns on the trading floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

According to the PSX website, the benchmark index closed at 66,130.02 points, up by 1.04 per cent or 679.84 from the previous close of 65,450.18 points.

On Wednesday, stocks tumbled by 1,147 points as fertiliser, technology, banking and exploration and production sectors received considerable selling headwinds.

The market recovered today after shares of Treet Battery Ltd began trading following the bifurcation of the battery division of First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba (FTMM) through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said the stock market was simply “rerating upwards”.

He attributed the upward momentum of the index to a more balanced current account — which has reduced fears of currency devaluation — in addition to cheap valuations, that led to continued foreign interest.

Farooq further highlighted the positive aspects of growth in exports, agriculture, and fiscal prudence by the government in the first quarter of the year.

He explained that over the past 5 years, earnings for most sectors kept growing — at least in rupee terms — while stock prices continued to rerate downwards on the expectation that earnings would drop.

“But earnings never dropped and we were left with a very cheap market with solid earnings,” Farooq added.

Shahbaz Ashraf, chief investment officer at FRIM Ventures, attributed the rally to the equity market trading at cheap valuations, in addition to excessive liquidity being available.

Moreover, he highlighted that the general consensus showed that the economy was set to recover in the following months, noting that the market had once again gained 1.2pc.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weak cases
15 Dec, 2023

Weak cases

HOPE dies every day in Pakistan. In 2015, Kasur’s child sex scandal — a child pornography ring in Hussain...
Fitch’s concerns
Updated 15 Dec, 2023

Fitch’s concerns

Pakistan has a long history of ditching and reversing reforms agreed with the IMF and other lenders.
Battlefield Lahore
15 Dec, 2023

Battlefield Lahore

LAHORE is battling a severe smog crisis, one that refuses to let up and one that is keeping it at the top of the...
Unchanged policy rate
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Unchanged policy rate

Real interest rates remain negative given the monthly inflation recordings.
Home free?
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Home free?

Nawaz Sharif is tantalisingly close to a fourth term as prime minister, nearing the finish line.
Australian challenge
14 Dec, 2023

Australian challenge

CRITICISM has already set in. Writing in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, former Australia cricket captain...