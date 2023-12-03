November saw 34pc increase in anti-state violence across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following a two-month decline in militant activities, Pakistan experienced 34 pc increase in anti-state violence last month.

Data unveiled by the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) reveals a total of 63 militant attacks during the month, resulting in 83 fatalities, including that of 37 security forces personnel and 33 civilians. Additionally, 89 individuals sustained injuries, comprising 53 civilians and 36 security forces personnel.

Pakistani security forces responded with precision, eliminating at least 59 militants, while 18 suspected militants were apprehended.

A comparative analysis with October data underscores a 34pc surge in militant attacks, a 63pc rise in fatalities, and an 89pc increase in the number of injured persons during November.

According to the PICSS database, the cumulative toll for the first eleven months of 2023 reflects 599 militant attacks, resulting in 897 fatalities and 1,241 injuries. This signifies an 81pc escalation in militant attacks, an 86pc surge in resultant deaths, and a 64pc rise in the number of injured compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

Once again, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) emerged as the most affected province, with documenting 51 attacks, causing 54 fatalities and 81 injuries.

Within KP, 20 attacks occurred in the merged districts (former FATA), resulting in 23 fatalities and 13 injuries, while mainland KP reported 31 attacks, leading to 31 fatalities and 68 injuries.

This implies that 81pc of total attacks, 65pc of total deaths, and 91 percent of total injuries were reported in KP province.

Balochistan recorded nine attacks, resulting in 18 fatalities, including that of 15 security forces personnel and three civilians, with eight injuries being reported, encompassing five civilians and three security forces personnel.

Sindh experienced two minor-level attacks resulting in two fatalities, while Punjab witnessed a single, high-profile attack in Mianwali Air Base of Pakistan Air Force in 2023, marking a distinctive incident in the province.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2023