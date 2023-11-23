DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 23, 2023

PSX continues bullish run, gains 700 points

Talqeen Zubairi Published November 23, 2023 Updated November 23, 2023 04:14pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Nov 23, 2023. — PSX data portal
The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Nov 23, 2023. — PSX data portal

The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish run on Thursday and stayed above the 58,000 level.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index recorded steady gains throughout the day before finally closing at 58,899.84 points, up 701.08 or 1.2 per cent from the previous close of 58,198.76 points.

Maintaining its bullish streak from the preceding week, the benchmark index hit yet another all-time high and crossed the 58,000 barrier a day earlier.

The inflow of dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected next month supported the momentum along with upbeat economic indicators on the current account deficit and home remittances.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Raza Jafri, the head of equities at Intermarket Securities Ltd, attributed the rally to the resumption of foreign buying.

He forecasted that with the government focused on the economy, interest rates were expected to decrease going forward.

With “risks seemingly under control, the bull run in Pakistan equities can extend and potentially turn into a multi-year rally”, Jafri added. He emphasised that banks, energy and construction sectors in particular appeared attractive.

Meanwhile, Equity Sales Head Faraz Rizvi highlighted that the prices remained relatively low despite the surge.

“Moving from a market cap of $20 billion to now approaching $30 billion, the market’s price-to-earnings multiples still lag behind regional counterparts,” he said.

Rizvi went on to say that the declining oil prices were expected to be beneficial for the Pakistan economy. “On the technical side, the market is currently in an overbought scenario, suggesting a potential for a minor short-term correction,” he added.

