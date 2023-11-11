Asad Umar resigns from PTI, completely quits politics

Former planning minister Asad Umar, who had resigned as the PTI’s secretary general in May following the May 9 riots, on Saturday resigned from the party’s basic membership as well as quit politics.

In a post on X, he wrote, “After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics.

“I am resigning from [the] basic membership of PTI,” Umar, who once was a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, stated.

Since the May 9 riots, which broke out soon after Imran’s arrest in Islamabad, over a hundred prominent leaders were picked up and many of them later held press conferences to announce their decision to quit the PTI.

Following his press conference on May 24 — condemning May 9 events and announcing resignation from party positions — Umar had not indicated joining any other party, including the Jehangir Tareen-led Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, which has been welcoming many PTI defectors to its fold.

