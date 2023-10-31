DAWN.COM Logo

Balochistan govt to launch health cards

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 10:47am

QUETTA: Balochis­tan government will launch a health card programme from November 1 to provide free medical treatment facilities to around two million families.

Asad Kakar, the CEO of the Balochis­tan Health Card Progra­mme, made this announcement during a media briefing at the Quetta Press Club on Friday.

“Two million families of Balochistan can avail free medical treatment facility by simply showing their national identity card at 1,200 hospitals, which are on the government penal list, including 17 hospitals of Balochistan,” Mr Kakar said.

He said under the programme, each family can receive treatment facilities at their chosen hospital for up to Rs1 million annually.

Psychiatric diseases, dental issues, and cosmetic treatments are not covered under the scheme, he said.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2023

