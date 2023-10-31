Balochistan govt to launch health cards

QUETTA: Balochis­tan government will launch a health card programme from November 1 to provide free medical treatment facilities to around two million families.

Asad Kakar, the CEO of the Balochis­tan Health Card Progra­mme, made this announcement during a media briefing at the Quetta Press Club on Friday.

“Two million families of Balochistan can avail free medical treatment facility by simply showing their national identity card at 1,200 hospitals, which are on the government penal list, including 17 hospitals of Balochistan,” Mr Kakar said.

He said under the programme, each family can receive treatment facilities at their chosen hospital for up to Rs1 million annually.

Psychiatric diseases, dental issues, and cosmetic treatments are not covered under the scheme, he said.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2023