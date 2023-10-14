Wife seeks CJP’s help for Farrukh Habib’s recovery

ISLAMABAD: The wife of PTI leader Farrukh Habib has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, seeking early recovery of her husband who disappeared after having been arrested from Gwadar last month.

“Chief justice should take notice of the disappearance of Farrukh Habib and ensure his early recovery,” she said in the letter.

According to the PTI’s media wing, an application was also filed in the Lahore High Court for his recovery, but no action was taken in this regard.

Mr Habib’s wife regretted that despite repeated court orders, the authorities concerned have so far failed to present her husband before any court of law. “We fear that my husband is being tortured in custody to change his political loyalty.”

She said the increasing incidents of illegal detention of politicians were a matter of concern and, therefore, intervention of higher courts was needed. She requested the CJP to take notice and ensure early recovery of her husband.

