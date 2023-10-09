Ignoring mental health

The world mental health day is tomorrow. Some schools will use it to increase awareness about it in students, and a few companies may see it as an opportunity for corporate social responsibility messages. On the whole, the country will ignore it.

In a nation where children do not have food to eat, it is no surprise that mental health is not on the radar. As per the World Health Organisation, mental disorders account for over 4pc of the total disease burden, with the mental health burden higher among women.

It is estimated that 24m people in Pakistan are in need of psychiatric assistance. Yet, there are about 500 psychiatrists, as per an article quoted by the medical journal The Lancet. Over 90pc of people with common mental disorders are left untreated. Despite the rise in general awareness about mental health issues, the stigma around it remains.

A study published by Cambridge University Press extrapolates that the economic burden of mental illnesses has risen from Rs250.5 billion in 2006 to Rs617bn in 2020. While allocation to mental illnesses is unsubstantial, to begin with, its utilisation is ineffective as well. Most hospital psychiatric units are located in urban areas and are overburdened.

The public health sector in the country does not fully recognise psychology as a profession, limiting the number of those who practice in this field. One out of five graduates prefer to shift abroad because of a lack of opportunities. The neglect of mental health policies stems from a paucity of legislation as well as poor institutional infrastructure.

The decline in the availability of already sparsely obtainable facilities is all the more alarming as depression, suicidal behaviour, and other mental health problems are rising in the aftermath of the pandemic, especially as the country grapples with the economic crisis amid climate change challenges.

