DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2023

Hazara University teachers threaten strike

Our Correspondent Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 07:14am

MANSEHRA: The Hazara University’s Academic Staff Association has warned that if its members weren’t promoted, they would boycott classes and stage street protests.

“The Hazara University doesn’t have a promotion policy for its staff members, so its more than 300 teachers haven’t been promoted for decades,” association president Dr Shahzad told a meeting on campus here the other day.

Most faculty members attended the meeting and unanimously adopted a resolution demanding of the Higher Education Commission to approve the draft of basic pay scale statutes before the end of the term of the federal government on August 12.

“The HEC examined the draft basic pay scale statutes for the first time in December 2021 to ensure promotions of faculty staff, but there has been no progress on it,” Dr Shahzad said.

Complain not promoted for ‘decades’

He said representatives of his association, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association and All Pakistan Teachers Association recently took up the issue with chairman of the National Assembly committee Qadir Mandokhel, who ordered the draft’s approval in seven days but that hadn’t taken place yet.

Assistant Professor Sajidul Ghafoor said he and around 300 faculty members had joined the HU 16 years ago in BPS-19 but got no promotion thereafter.

He said hundreds of assistant professors quit Hazara University for better jobs and wages in recent years as the environment in the university was unfriendly for highly-qualified professionals.

PROTESTS PLANNED: Chairmen of the village and neighbourhood councils on Friday decided to begin street protests against high inflation.

“As inflation has hit record high, we [local body members] will take to the streets against it,” chairman of the village council Bashiruddin Tanoli told a meeting of the heads of village and neighbourhood councils.

The participants resented the recent increase in petroleum prices.

Mr Tanoli, who is a former tehsil deputy chairman of Mansehra, said local bodies were the only elected forum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

“The successive governments deprived local bodies of development funds, honorariums and office funds in a bid to fail them, so we’ll protect people’s rights,” he said.

The participants unanimously adopted a resolution demanding of the government to withdraw the recent increase in petroleum prices, and control sugar and flour rates.

Chairman of the Safdar village council Basharat Ali Swati said sugar and flour prices had reached the highest level in recent days to the misery of the people amid the government’s tall claims of reviving the economy.

He and another council chairman, Abdul Qayyum, said the meeting decided to schedule protest rallies and meetings after consultation with lawyers and traders.

“We are also in contact with lawyers, traders and other unions, and invited them to join us in our street protests against price hike,” Mr Swati said.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...
Road to peace
Updated 04 Aug, 2023

Road to peace

Pakistan and India will have to do the heavy lifting themselves if they are to achieve a breakthrough.
Borrowing heavily
04 Aug, 2023

Borrowing heavily

THE government’s desire to find ways around the long-standing reforms agenda and frequent deviations from previous...
Human rights policy
04 Aug, 2023

Human rights policy

IT is unfortunate that our human rights legislation appears more aspirational than practical. The Sindh...