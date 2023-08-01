Pakistan confronts surge in suicide attacks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is grappling with a distressing surge in suicide attacks, witnessing a significant rise in fatalities and injuries compared to the previous year.

The country has already experienced 18 suicide attacks in the first seven months of 2023, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives and leaving over 450 others injured.

This alarming figure has surpassed the total number of suicide attacks recorded in the entirety of 2022, which stood at 15. These are the findings of the report, compiled by a think tank the Pak­is­tan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), released on Monday.

According to the report, the most severely affected region has been the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province (erstwhile Fata), accounting for half of the total suicide attacks in 2023. The nine attacks in the area claimed around 60 lives, while over 150 others sustained injuries.

Over 200 lives lost in 18 attacks since January 2023

However, the recent attack during a JUI-F gathering on July 30 was the deadliest in the tribal belt this year so far.

‘Mainland’ KP faced its own share of devastation, with four suicide attacks causing the deaths of more than 110 people and leaving 245 injured. Among them, the Peshawar Police Line attack stood out as the deadliest in the country, claiming the lives of over 100 individuals,“ the report mentioned.

Four suicide attacks in Balochistan

Balochistan also experienced a troubling wave of violence, encountering at least four suicide attacks within the first seven months of 2023. Tragically, 14 people lost their lives, and 27 others were injured in these attacks. Additionally, one reported suicide attack occurred in Sindh, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuring 18 others.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2023