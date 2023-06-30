DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan, IMF reach $3bn staff-level agreement

Reuters Published June 30, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 08:57am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, in Paris, France on June 22. — PID via Reuters
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, in Paris, France on June 22. — PID via Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level pact with Pakistan on a $3 billion stand-by arrangement, the lender said, a decision long awaited by the South Asian nation which is teetering on the brink of default.

The deal — subject to approval by the IMF board in July — comes after an eight-month delay and offers some respite to Pakistan, which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

The $3bn funding, spread over nine months, is higher than expected for Pakistan. The country was awaiting the release of the remaining $2.5bn from a $6.5bn bailout package agreed in 2019, which expired on Friday.

READ: Situationer: Road to tranche paved with good intentions

The new stand-by arrangement builds on the 2019 programme, IMF official Nathan Porter said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Pakistan’s economy had faced several challenges in recent times, including devastating floods last year and commodity price hikes following the war in Ukraine.

“Despite the authorities’ efforts to reduce imports and the trade deficit, reserves have declined to very low levels. Liquidity conditions in the power sector also remain acute,” Porter said in a statement.

“Given these challenges, the new arrangement would provide a policy anchor and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners in the period ahead.”

Last night, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said that a staff-level agreement for a crucial bailout deal with the IMF was “very close” and expected in the next 24 hours.

A total of $4bn have already been released. Dar had earlier told media the government was working on a mechanism to try to unlock the full $2.5bn pending under the IMF programme.

