DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 30, 2023

Over 130,000 refugees will require re-settlement: UN

Amin Ahmed Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 09:05am
An elderly Afghan man bought a fresh bread in Semnan refugee settlement, Semnan, Iran. Thousands of Afghan refugees live in Semnan refugee settlement, 220 Kilometres east of the capital, Tehran, in January 2023. — Screengrab from UNHCR report
An elderly Afghan man bought a fresh bread in Semnan refugee settlement, Semnan, Iran. Thousands of Afghan refugees live in Semnan refugee settlement, 220 Kilometres east of the capital, Tehran, in January 2023. — Screengrab from UNHCR report

ISLAMABAD: Nearly 134,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, almost all from Afghanistan, will require resettlement in Pakistan in 2024, warns a fresh report by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

According to the ‘Projected Global Resettlement Needs Assessment for 2024’, UNHCR anticipates a 20 per cent increase in global refugee resettlement needs for the next year.

Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, are the largest refugees hosting countries throughout the Asia-pacific region, and have repeatedly highlighted the need for responsibility-sharing and tangible contributions to the refugee response.

Third-country solutions for refugees were significantly expanded in 2022, including through strengthened resettlement programmes for the most at-risk refugees living in protracted situations in the region’s largest host countries.

20pc hike expected in global refugee resettlement needs next year, says report

The latest assessment in the report shows that while resettled refugees from host countries represent a sliver of the total population and needs, engagement by third countries to support and receive those most in need among the population is recognised and appreciated by host governments and opens space for UNHCR to engage on broader protection issues.

Currently, there are 5.2 million individuals from Afghanistan living as refugees or in a refugee-like situation in the region. They are residing in major host countries, Pakistan and Iran, driven by deteriorating human rights situation at home, and the number may increase by the end of 2023, the report states.

Pakistan as a refugee-hosting country

Pakistan continues to be one of the largest refugee-hosting countries, providing refuge to more than 3m Afghans. Pakistan is not a signatory to the 1951 Convention nor its 1967 Protocol and does not have a national asylum system.

However, Pakistan’s provision of protection and assistance to Afghan refugees is generally under international standards and Pakistan’s international human rights obligations.

The principle of non-refoulement and the right to asylum is largely respected and UNHCR’s role is recognized in the Cooperation Agreement of 1993.

UNHCR Pakistan says there are high numbers of women-at-risk and single-parent households that lack adequate protection and the means to support themselves.

Female-headed households are particularly at risk and struggle to be self-reliant given the overall protection environment, lack of access to the formal labour market, and limited family or community support.

While gender-based violence (GBV) is underreported, female GBV survivors who do report are often placed in safe houses to avoid retaliation from alleged perpetrators or the wider community.

There is also a significant number of children at risk, including those who work daily to support their families and can therefore not attend school. This exposes them to exploitation, and physical risks and impedes their cognitive and emotional development.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
Updated 29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

It is high time Pakistan moved towards contributory schemes to control ever-growing pension bill.
Hand in glove
29 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

AS the Supreme Court is probably finding out with every hearing pertaining to illegal construction in Karachi, the...
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...