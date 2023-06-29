A Greek tragedy

DESPITE searing summer temperatures, people have been protesting against the bleak economic conditions for months as the feisty finance minister instead of salvaging a deal, is grandstanding against IFIs. The inability to get a grip on the economic meltdown has led to a lack of confidence indicated by widening bond yields and rising cost of risk insurance on credit default swaps. This economic tragedy has hit the young very hard; facing lack of opportunities many of them are leaving for greener pastures. Given such turmoil, extremist groups are becoming more popular, especially among young men. This was Greece in 2015.

Greece is no stranger to tragedies as the genre of Greek tragedy originated there circa 400-500 BCE. Still, a heartrending tragedy unfolded in Greece as a boat carrying migrants from the Global South first stalled and then capsized in the Ionian Sea. Though the extent of this tragedy was not immediately clear, it is now estimated that some 300 people — mostly young men — from Pakistan alone perished in this horrible incident.

In a new series Our Planet II on Netflix, Sir David Attenborough reminds us that “migration is the most vital survival strategy, whether to feed, to breed or to find a new home and it’s not without risk”. But what does one tell those parents whose loved ones have been lost to the sea?

Migration rates are a function of both push and pull factors. Push factors include conflict, climate change, severe economic hardship, religious persecution and political repression, while the promise of higher wages, better working conditions and attractive amenities are some of the pull factors.

Economic downturns are especially hard on the largely uneducated and poorly skilled young people.

Push factors appear significant in the case of Pakistan. Poor economic conditions that exacerbate poverty, joblessness and inflation are perhaps the chief driver behind migration from Pakistan, where the emigration rate tripled in 2022 coinciding with one of the bleakest years in terms of economic performance.

Economic downturns are especially hard on the largely uneducated and poorly skilled young people, who are generally the first to be fired if they are lucky enough to have a job in the first place. This demotivated lot makes for easy pickings for an active network of human smugglers and corrupt officials, who charge these desperate people an arm and a leg for the perilous journey.

Most of the time, families end up selling whatever little they have in the shape of savings such as the gold jewellery set aside for when their daughters get married, thereby forcing these young people to take monumental risks where others would turn back.

Where a great majority of those who risk their lives in this way are less educated, there is a small percentage of individuals who possess the requisite education and skills to find gainful employment in the Global North. They are forced to make this life-threatening journey only because of the repeated denials of their visa applications; the poorer the nation, the more severe the visa/travel apartheid imposed on it.

Against this challenging backdrop, there is so much that needs to be done in order to tackle the sad reality of young people risking their lives for economic opportunities abroad. Pakistan is a very young country where the youth now comprise a majority of the population. For this reason, the Pakistani state will have to reorient itself towards the youth in order to serve their interests and address their aspirations.

In the short term, the state has to go through a modernisation process, especially in all departments that deal with youth concerns such as culture, education, employment, sports and skilling. Where there should be a national programme for providing technological solutions for youth through free smartphones, younger cabinet members should be appointed to head youth-focused ministries. These younger ministers would ensure that redressals and queries can be quickly addressed through mobile apps.

Studies conducted by the Employment Research Institute establish the negative link between unemployment and life satisfaction and that depression and unemployment go hand-in-hand. Studies have also shown that depression makes it harder for unemployed workers to find jobs. For this reason, free counselling services should be made available to all young people suffering from mental health issues, especially due to unemployment or underemployment. Toll-free dial in counselling services have been successfully tried in other countries.

The narrow fiscal space notwithstanding, Pakistan is going to have to generate funds for expanding welfare institutions, including unemployment compensation for those who lose their jobs for no fault of their own — downsizing, disability or sickness. One way in which such efforts could be targeted at the youth is through a National Jobs Guarantee Programme for providing at least 100 days of guaranteed employment, while ensuring that the awardee goes through voluntary training to improve employable skills like coding.

In the long term, only sustained and inclusive economic growth can create the kind of opportunities that will stem the flow of migration. There are reports of a breakthrough between Pakistan and the IMF with the institution extending further funding. Pakistani policymakers should use this opportunity to create a consensus and a roadmap on reforms.

Greece turned around its faltering economy. Today, Greece is significantly different from what it was during its dark and depressing days of 2015. It is now one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, thanks largely to reforms such as austerity measures, tax rises, smaller government and changes to pensions.

One hopes that Greece will not forget how its young people were driven to desperation by the economic meltdown of 2015 and assist with dismantling the visa/travel apartheid imposed on the Global South’s educated and skillful youth. One also hopes that Pakistani policymakers will realise that they must work harder for Pakistan’s youth so that such tragedies can be prevented. It is an uphill task but it is certainly doable.

The writer completed his doctorate in economics on a Fulbright scholarship.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023