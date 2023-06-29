City president of PTI Akram Cheema also quits party

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday suffered a major blow when its Karachi chapter president and former MNA Akram Cheema announced parting ways with the organisation.

Mr Cheema was appointed city president last month by PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan after then president MNA Aftab Siddiqi had left the party following May 9 episode, citing ‘difference of opinion’ as the prime reason behind his decision.

Later, Mr Cheema was picked up by law enforcement agencies and after a gap of around one week he was shown arrested in two case pertaining to May 9 riots. He was granted bail by a court a couple of days ago.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Mr Cheema condemned attacks on national institutions and violent protests that broke out on May 9 following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

“I strongly condemn the attack on military installations on May 9 and demand that people behind this violence be punished,” he said.

He claimed that he was not present at any of the places where miscreants took law into their hands and resorted to violence on May 9.

