DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2023

SBP reserves up by $107m to $4bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 07:15am
The rupee remains under pressure due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves amid economic slowdown caused by import restrictions and unprecedented inflation.—AFP
The rupee remains under pressure due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves amid economic slowdown caused by import restrictions and unprecedented inflation.—AFP

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $107 million to $4 billion during the week ending June 9, 2023.

However, Pakistan reportedly paid $1bn to China on Monday, which brought down the SBP reserves to $3bn. The finance ministry neither confirmed nor denied the media report.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed disappointment over the way the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is dealing with Pakistan vis-à-vis the bailout package, saying the lender is wasting his time.

The time to complete the $6.7bn loan programme will expire on 30 June, while the country was to receive two installments of about $2.2bn before this date. The IMF has raised questions about the budgetary measures for the financial year 2023-24, while rating agencies warned that time is running out for Pakistan to convince Fund for the much-needed bailout package.

Analysts said the country faced the deep trouble of poor foreign exchange reserves during the entire FY23 and could do so in FY24 as well, with or without the IMF support.

The SBP reported the total foreign exchange reserves of the country at $9.378bn, including $5.359bn held by the commercial banks.

Exchange rate

The poor forex reserves have negative impact on the exchange rate. The country has reserves hardly enough for two weeks’ imports. The tight control over imports has heavy cost on the economy.

The State Bank permitted importers to arrange dollars on their own, which led to escalation of its rates in the open and grey markets.

Currency dealers in the open market quoted the dollar rate at Rs295 on Thursday, against Rs294 a day before. The State Bank reported the closing price of dollar in the interbank market at Rs287.37, an increase of 19 paise from a day earlier.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget concerns
Updated 16 Jun, 2023

Budget concerns

The criticism wasn’t unexpected as most financial analysts had ruled out the Fund’s approval of the expansionary budget.
Skewed lens
16 Jun, 2023

Skewed lens

GENDER bias appears to be baked into the very DNA of humankind, trapped in amber by cultural norms and historical...
Fear tactics
16 Jun, 2023

Fear tactics

THE manner in which certain political commentators active on social media have been targeted in recent days is...
Further delay?
Updated 15 Jun, 2023

Further delay?

The state must fulfil its obligation to hold free and fair elections on time.
Sovereign decisions
15 Jun, 2023

Sovereign decisions

A RECENT meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, called to examine the affairs of the foreign ministry, ended up...
Crop burning
15 Jun, 2023

Crop burning

EVERY year, as the weather gets colder, parts of the country, particularly Lahore and its peripheries, are choked by...