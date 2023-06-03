Four children drown in Lower Dir stream

LOWER DIR: Four children drowned in a stream in Kumbar area of Maidan here on Friday, residents and rescuers said.

They said the children identified as Abu Bakar, Zaid, Abdur Rehman, residents of Gumbat Banda, and Fayyaz of Sar Lara Maidan, after learning religious education at a mosque in Kamal Kumbar area, went to a nearby stream to take a bath, but drowned.

Rescue 1122 divers along with local volunteers retrieved the bodies after hectic efforts. The bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Lal Qila.

Meanwhile, 14 children and three women were injured when roof of a room collapsed in Kharkanai area.

An official of Ouch police said a Khatam-i-Quran function was in progress in a house when the roof of a room caved in. As a result 14 children and three women got injured.

The injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chakdara, where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023