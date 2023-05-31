DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2023

CGS UK Army meets COAS Munir, acknowledges Pak Army’s ‘sacrifices in fight against terrorism’

Iftikhar Shirazi Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 11:16pm
<p>COAS Asim Munir meets UK army chief at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. — ISPR</p>

COAS Asim Munir meets UK army chief at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. — ISPR

General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders, Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army, on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Sir Sanders met Gen Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“Upon arrival at the GHQ, CGS UK Army laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada [memorials of martyrs]. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary,” the military’s media wing said.

During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that Gen Sir Sanders also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi earlier today.

The British army chief arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a five-day “defence engagement” visit.

Gen Sir Sanders’ visit came almost a year after Pakistan’s devastating floods which left nearly one-third of the country submerged and affected an estimated 33 million people, the ISPR had said in a statement issued earlier this week.

“The UK’s ministry of defence was directly involved in providing assistance for flood relief operations, airlifting in eight boats and 10 portable generators at the request of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff,” it added.

“Discussing bilateral military cooperation in response to climate change-related crises will be a key focus of the visit.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 31 May, 2023

Constitutional courts

While the idea may not be without its merits, the establishment of a constitutional court cannot be done without national consensus.
Hunger pangs
31 May, 2023

Hunger pangs

A RECENTLY released report by two UN agencies should serve as a wake-up call to the ruling elite — that is, if ...
No-Tobacco Day
31 May, 2023

No-Tobacco Day

DESPITE successive governments’ efforts, tobacco use continues to remain a significant public health challenge for...
Judicial quarrels
Updated 30 May, 2023

Judicial quarrels

Those at the very top of the judiciary must realise that their space and power are being encroached upon while they quarrel.
Erdogan’s victory
30 May, 2023

Erdogan’s victory

THOUGH he managed to win the presidential run-off by a whisker, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will stay in Turkiye’s ...
Trees in the shade?
30 May, 2023

Trees in the shade?

FOR years, successive tree plantation policies have come up short. Nevertheless, the latest effort to go green comes...