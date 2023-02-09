DAWN.COM Logo

Speculation on social media regarding army chief visiting US ‘baseless’: ISPR

Dawn.com Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 06:08pm
<p>In this file photo, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir presides over the 254th Corps Commander Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif said on Thursday there was “baseless speculation on social media” that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was visiting the United States.

In a statement on Twitter, the military’s spokesperson said that the army chief was on an official visit to the United Kingdom from Feb 5 to Feb 10 in connection with the fifth Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference.

He added that the conference was a “bi-annual event for military to military cooperation between the two countries”.

“Senior Pakistan military leadership has been participating in the event since 2016,” the ISPR DG said.

COAS Munir arrived in the UK on Sunday. At the time, Dawn reported that he would attend meetings on defence-related issues, being held between February 5 and 9.

It was also reported that Gen Munir was in London to attend a conference at Wilton Park, an executive agency created by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to foster open dialogue between governments.

