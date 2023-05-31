DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

FIRs lodged against PTI workers, former lawmakers in Swat

A Correspondent Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 10:11am

SWAT: Police have lodged first information reports (FIRs) against former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and about 250 other workers of the party.

According to police, FIRs were registered against former MNA Salimur Rehman, former MPAs Fazal Hakim Khan and Mian Sharafat Ali, Mingora city mayor Shahid Ali Khan and about 250 workers of PTI under sections 188, 341, 147, 149, 500 and 501 in Mingora and Khwazakhela police stations.

The FIRs accused them of instigating people against the government and state institutions by holding a rally at Nishat Chowk in Mingora.

Meanwhile, Matta police arrested Zahidullah in sedition and terrorism cases under sections 153A, 500, 504, 505 and 506 7ATA. He is a BPS-17 officer in Swat engineering university and a PTI activist.

According to the FIR, he incited people against the government and state institutions, using loudspeaker.

Local sources said that the accused was recruited in engineering university during the PTI government but he did not perform duty even for a single day. He attended PTI meetings and delivered speeches in Zaman Park, Lahore, for several months before May 9.

WORKSHOP: A one-day workshop for the students of law was organised by Law Students Commission at Muslim Law College, Swat.

SP Bacha Hazrat Khan, Muslim Law College director Ahmad Shah, Mehboob Ali, Abbas Ali, Advocate Fayyaz Hakeem, investigation officer Musharraf Khan and students attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Bacha Hazart said that police implemented various laws so it was essential for the students to understand law-based technical procedures from them.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...