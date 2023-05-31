FIRs lodged against PTI workers, former lawmakers in Swat

SWAT: Police have lodged first information reports (FIRs) against former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and about 250 other workers of the party.

According to police, FIRs were registered against former MNA Salimur Rehman, former MPAs Fazal Hakim Khan and Mian Sharafat Ali, Mingora city mayor Shahid Ali Khan and about 250 workers of PTI under sections 188, 341, 147, 149, 500 and 501 in Mingora and Khwazakhela police stations.

The FIRs accused them of instigating people against the government and state institutions by holding a rally at Nishat Chowk in Mingora.

Meanwhile, Matta police arrested Zahidullah in sedition and terrorism cases under sections 153A, 500, 504, 505 and 506 7ATA. He is a BPS-17 officer in Swat engineering university and a PTI activist.

According to the FIR, he incited people against the government and state institutions, using loudspeaker.

Local sources said that the accused was recruited in engineering university during the PTI government but he did not perform duty even for a single day. He attended PTI meetings and delivered speeches in Zaman Park, Lahore, for several months before May 9.

WORKSHOP: A one-day workshop for the students of law was organised by Law Students Commission at Muslim Law College, Swat.

SP Bacha Hazrat Khan, Muslim Law College director Ahmad Shah, Mehboob Ali, Abbas Ali, Advocate Fayyaz Hakeem, investigation officer Musharraf Khan and students attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Bacha Hazart said that police implemented various laws so it was essential for the students to understand law-based technical procedures from them.

