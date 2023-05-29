DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 30, 2023

‘Nexus between internal collusive elements, external forces to create instability amply exposed,’ says COAS

Iftikhar Shirazi Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 30, 2023 12:23am
<p>Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir addresses officers of Command and Staff College Quetta on Monday. — ISPR</p>

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir addresses officers of Command and Staff College Quetta on Monday. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday said that a nexus between “internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability” in the country had been “amply exposed” to the people of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS made the statement during a visit to the Quetta Garrison where he was received by the Commander Quetta Corps and addressed the officers of Command and Staff College Quetta.

During his address, the army chief “emphasised upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and fifth-generation warfare”, the ISPR statement said.

He further stated that “those who were making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its armed forces will never be able to succeed.”

The COAS added that the “armed forces of Pakistan remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their armed forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.”

The army chief’s comments come on the heels of a string of strongly worded statements issued by the military, condemning the events of the May 9 riots.

The ISPR statement further quoted him as saying that the Pakistan Army was “one of the strongest armies of the world”.

“With the blessings of Allah and undaunted support of the proud people of Pakistan, [it] can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone,” he said.

The army chief also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in the Quetta Garrison.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A steep price
Updated 29 May, 2023

A steep price

The situation has come to a point where any step taken to stabilise the economy actually exacerbates the crisis.
Colonial reminders
29 May, 2023

Colonial reminders

ON the face of it, the UK’s Conservative cabinet is amongst its most diverse ever, with persons of colour in top...
Killing spree
29 May, 2023

Killing spree

IT’s a symptom of a society’s morbid soul when the living are tortured and murdered with impunity. On Friday,...
On desertions
Updated 28 May, 2023

On desertions

Clearly, the temptation to relapse into old habits was too difficult to resist.
Unethical disclosure
28 May, 2023

Unethical disclosure

IN its glee over the travails of its nemesis, the PTI, at the hands of the establishment, the government has sunk to...
India’s bloodlust
28 May, 2023

India’s bloodlust

THE Indian establishment seems determined to send veteran Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to the gallows. The Jammu...