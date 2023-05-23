COAS deplores attacks, declares May 25 as martyrs’ day

ISLAMABAD: The army will observe a “Martyrs’ Respect Day” on May 25 (Thursday), Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir said at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, on Monday during a ceremony held to remember the martyrs.

The COAS deplored the May 9 attacks on army installations, monuments and desecration of memorials to martyrs, describing them as intolerable.

He decorated officers and Jawans with gallantry awards for their courage and valour during operations, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A total of 51 heirs of martyrs received Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) while 22 officers and Jawans were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

Two officers were awarded the United Nations Special Medal.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers and families of martyrs.

Addressing the ceremony, Gen Munir said the sacrifices of martyrs and services of Ghazis are “our valuable asset and pride”.

He said the army always remembered every person associated with it and their families. “Our relationship as a family is a proud and exemplary one.”

The army chief said every soldier and officer of the Pakistan Army put their duties and responsibilities first “regardless of regional, linguistic, and political prejudices and distinctions”.

“A strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country,” the COAS stressed.

He condemned the recent attacks on military installations and monuments, making special mention of incidents in which martyrs’ portraits were torched.

Martyrs’ Respect Day

The Martyrs’ Day has been earmarked to remember the sacrifices of martyrs and to honour their families.

Floral wreaths will be laid at the monuments of martyrs of the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies.

The main event will be held at GHQ and separate events will take place at the headquarters of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

The police department will also hold ceremonies in Islamabad, the four provincial capitals, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir to pay tribute to their martyrs.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2023