DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2023

Sialkot police given 48 hours to produce anchorperson Imran Riaz

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 10:45am

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday suspended the police inspector who arrested anchorperson Imran Riaz and gave 48 hours to the Sialkot district police officer to recover the alleged missing media person.

The chief justice was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the father of Riaz.

The judge issued a show cause notice to the SHO concerned and also warned the DPO of punitive action.

The justice observed that the anchorperson was going abroad when he was arrested on the pretext of a threat to law and order.

The SHO said he had shifted the anchorperson to jail after making his arrest from the airport.

A law officer said the anchorperson was released from jail after taking an undertaking in writing.

The chief justice questioned the legitimacy of the undertaking from a person who wanted to go abroad.

“The government wanted the anchorperson to miss his flight only,” Justice Bhatti said.

The judge said the DPO made the SHO a scapegoat in the case.

The judge adjourned the hearing till May 18 and ordered the DPO to ensure recovery of the anchorperson and produce him before the court or be ready for the consequences.

NOTICE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the defence secretary after Punjab police expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of anchorperson Orya Maqbool Jan.

Justice Alia Neelum was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Shehla Abbasi, the wife of the alleged missing media personality.

Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar appeared before the court and stated that the police had not arrested Jan.

Petitioner’s counsel Rida Noor alleged that a police team barged into the house of Jan in the midnight of May 12 & 13 and abducted him.

She said the petitioner’s husband was in illegal custody of the police.

The judge adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (today) and sought a reply from the defence secretary.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadlock
Updated 16 May, 2023

Deadlock

IT was a strange sight to behold. Islamabad’s Red Zone, one of the most sensitive and jealously guarded areas of...
Census concludes
16 May, 2023

Census concludes

WITH the seventh census wrapping up yesterday, officials have released the provisional population figures tallied...
The highest mountain
16 May, 2023

The highest mountain

THREE Pakistani mountaineers raised the national flag at the highest point in the world over the weekend, with the...
Declining remittances
Updated 15 May, 2023

Declining remittances

Every dollar saved is worth the effort because the foreign exchange crunch is pulling the economy apart.
The long Nakba
15 May, 2023

The long Nakba

THIS year, Israel celebrates 75 years as a nation state. But for the Palestinian people, there is little to ...
Dacoits on the rampage
15 May, 2023

Dacoits on the rampage

A REPORT in this newspaper recently laid bare the entrenched network and criminal activities of dacoits in Sindh’s...