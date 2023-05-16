Sialkot police given 48 hours to produce anchorperson Imran Riaz

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday suspended the police inspector who arrested anchorperson Imran Riaz and gave 48 hours to the Sialkot district police officer to recover the alleged missing media person.

The chief justice was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the father of Riaz.

The judge issued a show cause notice to the SHO concerned and also warned the DPO of punitive action.

The justice observed that the anchorperson was going abroad when he was arrested on the pretext of a threat to law and order.

The SHO said he had shifted the anchorperson to jail after making his arrest from the airport.

A law officer said the anchorperson was released from jail after taking an undertaking in writing.

The chief justice questioned the legitimacy of the undertaking from a person who wanted to go abroad.

“The government wanted the anchorperson to miss his flight only,” Justice Bhatti said.

The judge said the DPO made the SHO a scapegoat in the case.

The judge adjourned the hearing till May 18 and ordered the DPO to ensure recovery of the anchorperson and produce him before the court or be ready for the consequences.

NOTICE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the defence secretary after Punjab police expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of anchorperson Orya Maqbool Jan.

Justice Alia Neelum was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Shehla Abbasi, the wife of the alleged missing media personality.

Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar appeared before the court and stated that the police had not arrested Jan.

Petitioner’s counsel Rida Noor alleged that a police team barged into the house of Jan in the midnight of May 12 & 13 and abducted him.

She said the petitioner’s husband was in illegal custody of the police.

The judge adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (today) and sought a reply from the defence secretary.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023