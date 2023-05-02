Key commander among seven ‘militants’ arrested

PESHAWAR: Seven militants, including a key commander, were arrested in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, the military’s media wing has claimed.

According to a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces, on Monday, launched the operation in Miramshah following intelligence information about the presence of alleged militants.

The arrested militants, including a commander Mehtab alias Lala, were affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, ISPR said.

The militants were allegedly involved in several terror activities, including the killings of security personnel and innocent citizens, ISPR said, adding that they were wanted by the security agencies.The locals appreciated the operation and assured their support in eliminating the menace of terrorism, the statement claimed.

