KMC finalises rain emergency plan for city

KARACHI: In view of the forecast of rain in the metropolis, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has finalised a rain emergency plan and cancelled the leave of all essential staff.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday after the forecast from the Met Office regarding rain in the city on Friday.

He said that in view of the forecast, all available pumps and machinery should be installed for drainage at all important places.

He said that machinery should be deployed for the drainage of rainwater from all underpasses so that the citizens can be protected from difficulties.

In case of rain, he said, all the personnel should be seen on the roads with specific uniforms and accumulated water be drained immediately.

The fire department, city wardens, rescue unit and the department of municipal services should work in coordination with other services, he said.

He advised the people to register their complaints at 1339, where relevant staff would be present round the clock.

