Met Office forecasts rains, thunderstorms across Pakistan from today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains and thunderstorms across Pakistan from today (Wednesday) under the influence of a westerly weather system which is likely to spread to the central and southern parts of the country.

In a statement issued today, the department warned that the westerly wave would persist till the first week of May.

Under the new system, thunderstorms are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore from April 26 to April 29.

The advisory said rain-dusts with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Balochistan’s Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Kharan and the Makran coast from April 27 (evening) to May 3.

Similarly, in South Punjab, rain and duststorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal from April 27 to May 3.

“Downpours are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mitiyari, Tandojam and Jamshoro from April 27 to May 3,” the Met office said.

It stated that more rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, and Kohistan from April 30 to May 5.

Heavy falls and hailstorms from April 30 to May 5 are also forecast in Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, the department added.

The Met Office warned that strong winds and hailstorms could cause damage to infrastructure and standing crops in the country and advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

The rainfall, it cautioned, could cause flash floods in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from May 1 to May 4 and in parts of Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from April 28 to May 2.

The PMD forecast further noted that day temperatures are likely to drop significantly during wet spells.

Expect unstable weather systems: Sherry Rehman

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has said that unstable weather systems and sporadic urban flooding could be expected from Kashmir to Karachi in the upcoming days.

“A special advisory for Balochistan and coastal areas has also been issued. The Fisherfolk community needs to be alerted to the possibility of choppy seas and extreme weather, especially off Ormara, Pasni, and Gwadar,” she tweeted.

The minister advised provinces to take precautionary measures including cleaning storm drains, electricity pole stability and road access in the event of local flooding. “Especially where repair works from the 2022 floods are still ongoing,” she said.

Rehman warned that heavy rains may cause flash floods in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from May 1 to May 4.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat, she added.