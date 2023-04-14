Gill files contempt plea before LHC against FIA, police

LAHORE: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has filed a contempt petition before the Lahore High Court against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Punjab police for not allowing him to fly abroad despite a judicial order.

The petitioner pleads that a larger bench of the court on March 29 gave him one-time permission to visit abroad.

However, Gill said, he faced harassment at the hands of the police and FIA whenever travelled to Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The petitioner asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the FIA director general and the inspector general of police for violating the larger bench’s order.

The full bench had allowed Gill to visit the United States for four weeks as his name had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Gill had pleaded that he had been implicated in multiple ‘baseless’ cases at the behest of the federal government.

