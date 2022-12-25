DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 25, 2022

Shahbaz Gill briefly ‘disappears’ from Lahore hospital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 25, 2022 Updated December 25, 2022 09:09am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill, who had allegedly disappeared from a VVIP room of Services Hospital on Friday afternoon, returned to the facility on Saturday.

Mr Gill, who is also PTI chief Imran Khan’s chief of staff, was admitted to the hospital earlier this month owing to shortness of breath. He was reportedly having difficulty breathing and coughing.

Services Hospital Medical Unit-II Registrar Dr Nauman Zafar had issued an absence report to the medical superintendent that Mr Gill had disappeared from a VVIP room of the facility without informing the management.

The letter stated that during a visit to the VVIP room for Gill’s regular follow-up, he was found “no longer admitted to the hospital”, adding no file or record could be “retrieved” from the ward.

Meanwhile, Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema rejected the disappearance report, claiming Dr Gill was still under treatment at Services Hospital.

“A day earlier, he went to a private orthopaedic for a check-up for some time,” she claimed on Twitter.

Sources claimed the PTI leader had gone ‘missing’ from the hospital on Friday morning and returned on Saturday evening. “Mr Gill ran away from the hospital after Governor Balighur Rehman removed Chief Minister Parvez Elahi from office,” he said. He further said Gill returned after the Lahore High Court restored Mr Elahi and his cabinet.

Dr Gill was facing a number of cases since his controversial comments about the military establishment on a private TV channel. He was also not hospitalised for the first time. Earlier, he was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad after his health deteriorated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in September.

Balochistan Police had also summoned Gill in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Qila Abdullah under seven sections of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

Another case was registered in Karachi against him for inciting the public against a state institution earlier this month. A citizen, Muhammad Saeed, lodged the first information report against Gill at the Brigade police station for speaking against former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 25, 2022 09:38am
Coward Run-away just like his master Niazi who is not dare enough to face Rana Sansullah in Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 25, 2022 09:42am
Such a coward.and people consider him leader
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Dec 25, 2022 10:10am
The Pakistani agencies are experts in doing this.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Dec 25, 2022 10:17am
How could he disappear from a hospital. Shame on PTI on running such an administration in Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 25, 2022 10:18am
Ge follows his leader imran khan.Thast why he runs away after saying things.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Dec 25, 2022 10:20am
@Philosopher (From Japan), Coward Run-away just like his master Niazi who is not dare enough to face Rana Sansullah in Cowards are those who file RFI’d all corners of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
JIgar
Dec 25, 2022 10:26am
So many cowards in pakistan, with big mouths.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Dec 25, 2022 10:29am
@Philosopher (From Japan), where is your coward leader Altaf
Reply Recommend 0
ahan
Dec 25, 2022 10:31am
Time for 2nd time.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Dec 25, 2022 10:32am
VVIP: do they still have those rooms. I thought British have left. I guess the mentality is still there.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamabad LG delay
25 Dec, 2022

Islamabad LG delay

THE sad fact is that many of our ‘committed democrats’ are working very hard to ensure that elections to the...
Dry-cleaned politicians
Updated 25 Dec, 2022

Dry-cleaned politicians

Neutralising legal challenges leaves little doubt about the PDM parties’ intent behind ‘reforming’ NAB laws.
Some good news
25 Dec, 2022

Some good news

IT should be a moment of pride for the country that the film Joyland has become the first Pakistani film to be...
Back to square one
Updated 24 Dec, 2022

Back to square one

If the PTI can't sit with the PDM, it should stop shedding crocodile tears over sinking economy.
Islamabad bombing
24 Dec, 2022

Islamabad bombing

AFTER wreaking havoc in KP, the banned TTP have struck the federal capital, highlighting the uncomfortable truth ...
PCB change
24 Dec, 2022

PCB change

THE change at the top means Pakistan cricket is headed back to the future. In moves often akin to when a government...