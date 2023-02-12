DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 12, 2023

Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in mutiny case on Feb 27

Malik Asad Published February 12, 2023 Updated February 12, 2023 09:27am

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Saturday dismissed the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a case registered against him for inciting mutiny in the armed forces.

Additional district and sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra also decided to indict Gill and director news of a private TV channel Ammad Yousuf on Feb 27. Both Mr Gill and Mr Yousuf appeared before the court.

The counsel for the PTI leader, Shaharyar Tariq, argued on the appeal, seeking his acquittal in the case. He said the case could not have been registered without prior permission of the federal or respective provincial government.

He argued that the entire proceeding pursuant to registration of the First Information Report was ‘illegal’, because it was not registered in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law. He pointed out that the police registered the case without due deliberations and in a mechanical manner, as the FIR contained those sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) referred by the complainant.

Moreover, he said, the content of the FIR was also the same as the complaint.

The judge remarked that the complainant in this case was the magistrate and he must be well conversant with the law.

The defence counsel argued that the only available evidence against the PTI leader was a USB, which was not even sent for a forensic examination.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had laid down procedure for admissibility of electronic evidence. The judge was of the opinion that the court would examine the evidence after framing of charges.

He dismissed Gill’s application and adjourned further proceeding till Feb 27.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spring festivals
12 Feb, 2023

Spring festivals

WITH the cold of winter starting to recede and the freshness of spring already in the air, it is time again for our...
Women’s World Cup
12 Feb, 2023

Women’s World Cup

FOR Pakistan, the second round of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup is the promised land. In the last seven editions,...
Final IMF deal?
Updated 11 Feb, 2023

Final IMF deal?

We don’t know exactly what the final agreement with the IMF would entail for the people.
Moscow boycott
11 Feb, 2023

Moscow boycott

NATURE abhors a vacuum, and if Pakistan does not attend key international meetings, it leaves the field open to...
Fuel shortages
11 Feb, 2023

Fuel shortages

WE should have seen this coming. As has become the norm over the past 10 months or so, reports of a looming shortage...