DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2023

Bilawal wants SC bench to ‘exclude three judges’

M.B. Kalhoro Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 07:38am
<p>Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talks to the media in Larkana on Monday. — PPP/Twitter</p>

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talks to the media in Larkana on Monday. — PPP/Twitter

LARKANA: PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto-Zar­dari has called for constitution of a larger bench of the Supreme Court to decide the polls delay case, but demanded that it must not include the two judges who signed the judgement about elections to the Punjab Assembly, as well as the one who proposed the idea of the suo motu notice to the chief justice in the first place.

Talking to journalists on Monday, Mr Bhutto-Zar­dari said the verdict giv­en by the current three-judge bench “would be wor­th­less”, adding that such a de­c­­ision could trigger a co­­n­­stitutional crisis or emergency-like situation, even leading to martial law.

If that happens, then the people would remember the chief justice of Pakistan as the one “who pushed the country into the quagmire of dictatorship”, he warned.

The foreign minister was talking to journalists after condoling with Ghu­lam Rasool Laghari over the martyrdom of his son, constable Ghulam Abbas Laghari, who fought against terrorists during the recent attack on the Karachi Police Office.

“We still have time to reflect and we must adhere to the conscience. This is our Pakistan and a larger bench must be constituted,” he said.

He said that judiciary was divided and the three-judge bench should consider the situation, adding that the verdict of a larger bench would be acceptable to the Peoples Party.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari pointed out that there is no longer the question of elections nor is it a normal trial. Rather, he stated, what’s happening now is actually the trial of the Supreme Court itself.

The judges should prove whether they stand by the Constitution or they want to be the ‘tiger force’, a euphemism used for PTI’s young activists.

Responding to a question, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said they were not afraid of Imran Khan’s popularity and cited recent defeats inflicted on PTI in the Multan and Malir by-elections.

He said PPP could again defeat the PTI. He pointed out that PPP swept local bodies elections in Sindh, adding that and it would be the first time in history that the party would have its mayor in Karachi.

He agreed that elections should be held as they become due but added that level playing field should be provided to all parties and their objections should be addressed before the polls.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Verdict due
04 Apr, 2023

Verdict due

WHAT new turn will the Supreme Court saga take today? A three-member bench of the Supreme Court is due to announce...
Communal riots
04 Apr, 2023

Communal riots

COMMUNAL violence during religious events, particularly processions, has a long history in the subcontinent, with...
Uptick in crimes
04 Apr, 2023

Uptick in crimes

IT is now becoming an annual tradition. Each year, with the advent of Ramazan, there is a marked increase in reports...
Politicising the judiciary
Updated 03 Apr, 2023

Politicising the judiciary

Nawaz Sharif needs to return to the people of Pakistan if he wishes to rule this country again.
Houses of horror
03 Apr, 2023

Houses of horror

THE idea behind correctional facilities should be the reformation of prisoners, especially those held for petty...
Stock market decline
03 Apr, 2023

Stock market decline

PAKISTAN’S slumping stock market continues to test the resolve of investors. That the PSX upheld its unenviable...