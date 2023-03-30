DAWN.COM Logo

TTP militant arrested in Charsadda

A Correspondent Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 04:58am

CHARSADDA: The police here on Wednesday arrested a suspected militant and recovered explosives and arms from his possession, officials said.

They said the police had received a tip-off that a suspected person present near a police post in Chowkiabad area was plotting to destroy a government installation in the area through a terror bid. They said a team was formed to avert the attempt.

They added that the team led by DSP Sanobar Khan and comprising SHO Ashfaq Khan and other officials raided the area and apprehended the alleged militant, namely Sher Ghani alias Ibrahim of Shama Korona area of Nesata.

The officials said the police also recovered two hand grenades, a rocket shell and 60-foot prima cord from his possession. The detained militant was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

According to the police, the militant belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was wanted by the Counter-Terrorism Department, Mardan, in various cases of militancy.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2023

