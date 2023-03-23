DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2023

Braille version of country’s Constitution inaugurated

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 23, 2023 Updated March 23, 2023 11:01am

ISLAMABAD: Member of National Assembly (MNA) Asiya Azeem on Wednesday inaugurated the Braille version of chapters of the Constitution, designed by the Directorate General of Special Education, making it accessible to visually impaired individuals.

A statement issued here stated that declamation, art, and painting contests for special children were also held as part of the event. Ms Azeem distributed prizes amongst the winners.

Speaking at the event, Ms Azeem said that the Constitution guaranteed the provision of equal rights to all citizens and that the Parliament of Pakistan was committed to ensuring that all citizens benefitted from these provisions.

The event received praise from the MNA, who commended the Directorate General of Special Education for organising a successful programme.

The statement added that the event was organised in connection with the golden jubilee celebration of the Constitution which was being commemorated across the country.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lurking militancy
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Lurking militancy

Politicking on the issue of terrorism will only bring more harm to the country.
Disaster response
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Disaster response

THE earthquake which struck Afghanistan and the northern parts of Pakistan late Tuesday, has come as a stark warning...
No interest
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

No interest

HOW high must promised returns be to encourage foreign investors to divert their dollars to Pakistan? Apparently,...
Vox populi
22 Mar, 2023

Vox populi

History will not judge kindly those who throw the laws of this land in the bin to keep just one man away from power.
Iraq’s wounds
22 Mar, 2023

Iraq’s wounds

TWO decades after the US military machine — aided by the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ — stormed into Iraq, ...
Mental health epidemic
22 Mar, 2023

Mental health epidemic

THERE are mounting stressors in the day-to-day existence of average Pakistanis. Rising inflation and unemployment...