Braille version of country’s Constitution inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Member of National Assembly (MNA) Asiya Azeem on Wednesday inaugurated the Braille version of chapters of the Constitution, designed by the Directorate General of Special Education, making it accessible to visually impaired individuals.

A statement issued here stated that declamation, art, and painting contests for special children were also held as part of the event. Ms Azeem distributed prizes amongst the winners.

Speaking at the event, Ms Azeem said that the Constitution guaranteed the provision of equal rights to all citizens and that the Parliament of Pakistan was committed to ensuring that all citizens benefitted from these provisions.

The event received praise from the MNA, who commended the Directorate General of Special Education for organising a successful programme.

The statement added that the event was organised in connection with the golden jubilee celebration of the Constitution which was being commemorated across the country.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023