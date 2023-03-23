FIA arrests former CDA director, deputy director

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested former director of Municipal Administration Shakeel Arshad Cheena and a deputy director of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhry Mohammad Asif after their pre-arrest bail petitions were dismissed by the special court.

Both the accused were facing charges of embezzlement of Rs9.8 million and had secured interim bail from Special Judge Central Azam Khan.

The court announced the final decision on these petitions on Wednesday.

The FIA’s officials arrested both of them while they were leaving the courtroom.

The administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Irfan Nawaz Memon, on January 5 removed them for alleged corrupt practices.

The administrator, who is also the deputy commissioner of Islamabad, issued repatriating orders for DMA director Shakeel Arshad Cheena and deputy director Mohammad Asif to their parent departments.

Their repatriation orders said the work and conduct of these officers were not satisfactory and they were involved in corruption and corrupt practices. The statements of allegations and charges will be separately sent to their parent departments.

The statement of allegations against the officers issued by the administrator said they manipulated a file by using the photocopied approval of the administrator from another file for allocation of Rs9,855,780 funds for decoration/indoor venue arrangement on the opening of green, blue and orange lines metro bus route on June 29, 2022.

