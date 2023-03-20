Interviews for post of VC at five varsities finalised

QUETTA: Five public sector universities of Balochistan will soon get new vice chancellors as the selection committee has almost concluded the appointment process.

The committee formed to appoint the VCs included IBA Dean Dr Asma Haider Baloch, ex-vice chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr Bikha Ram, Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Dost Muhammad, Planning Commission Member Rafiullah Kakar, Higher Education Secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid and the Balochistan Governor’s Principal Secretary Abdul Nasir Dotani.

According to sources, around 106 applications were received for the five posts, out of which 33 candidates were shortlisted for interviews, which have now been completed.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023