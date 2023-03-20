DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2023

Interviews for post of VC at five varsities finalised

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 07:01am

QUETTA: Five public sector universities of Balochistan will soon get new vice chancellors as the selection committee has almost concluded the appointment process.

The committee formed to appoint the VCs included IBA Dean Dr Asma Haider Baloch, ex-vice chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr Bikha Ram, Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Dost Muhammad, Planning Commission Member Rafiullah Kakar, Higher Education Secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid and the Balochistan Governor’s Principal Secretary Abdul Nasir Dotani.

According to sources, around 106 applications were received for the five posts, out of which 33 candidates were shortlisted for interviews, which have now been completed.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...
Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...