Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2021

Missing students: Educational activities suspended again at Balochistan University as protest resumes

Ghalib NihadPublished November 18, 2021 - Updated November 18, 2021 04:06pm
Students of the University of Balochistan stage a sit-in outside the varsity premises on Thursday. — Photo by author
Students of the University of Balochistan stage a sit-in outside the varsity premises on Thursday. — Photo by author

Educational activities at Balochistan University were again suspended on Thursday as students resumed their protest over the disappearance of two students, and accused the government of reneging on its promise to recover the missing duo.

Sohail Baloch and Faseeh Baloch went missing several days ago, following which the students began their protest on Nov 7.

Days later on November 9 (Tuesday), as the negotiations with the authorities failed, students belonging to various factions of the Baloch Student Organisation (BSO) ​locked the gates of the varsity and announced that no one would take the semester examinations and that their protest would continue until the duo were recovered.

The students, however, had paused the demonstration on Saturday (Nov 13) after receiving assurances from the government to recover the missing students by Tuesday.

A group of students sit outside the Balochistan University. — Photo by author
A group of students sit outside the Balochistan University. — Photo by author

According to Baloch Student Organisation's (BSO) Secretary General Balach Qadir Baloch, the government committee has now sought another three to four days in "disregard of their earlier promise to recover the missing students by Nov 16".

Ameer Hamza, public relations officer of the university, said the negotiation committee of the varsity comprising pro-vice-chancellor, registrar and others were holding talks with the students.

He said CCTV footage was shown to families of the missing students and it showed no signs of abduction.

The government had formed a committee on Nov 11 to address student issues and submit their recommendations.

One of the committee members, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Nasrullah Zaray, had confirmed the conditional agreement to Dawn.com and said that the matter had been brought before Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No victory for democracy
18 Nov 2021

No victory for democracy

This managing of numbers and votes to bulldoze legislation is a blow to democracy, and against the spirit of freeness, fairness.
18 Nov 2021

IMF conditions

FINANCE ADVISER Shaukat Tarin must have had to swallow a lot of his pride when he agreed to the harsh IMF conditions...
18 Nov 2021

Reopening Kartarpur

IT may seem impossible at this point in time. But in the larger perspective, small steps can go a long way in easing...
Contempt and reporting
Updated 17 Nov 2021

Contempt and reporting

Shouldn’t the judiciary be more concerned about the allegation itself, and whether it is fact or fiction?
17 Nov 2021

Lethal notions of ‘honour’

EVEN the busiest and largest thoroughfare in a huge and bustling city like Karachi is not unaffected by the ...
17 Nov 2021

Grassroots power

POLITICAL conversation in Pakistan excludes the third tier of government. That is worrisome since local governments...