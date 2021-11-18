Missing students: Educational activities suspended again at Balochistan University as protest resumes

Educational activities at Balochistan University were again suspended on Thursday as students resumed their protest over the disappearance of two students, and accused the government of reneging on its promise to recover the missing duo.

Sohail Baloch and Faseeh Baloch went missing several days ago, following which the students began their protest on Nov 7.

Days later on November 9 (Tuesday), as the negotiations with the authorities failed, students belonging to various factions of the Baloch Student Organisation (BSO) ​locked the gates of the varsity and announced that no one would take the semester examinations and that their protest would continue until the duo were recovered.

The students, however, had paused the demonstration on Saturday (Nov 13) after receiving assurances from the government to recover the missing students by Tuesday.

A group of students sit outside the Balochistan University. — Photo by author

According to Baloch Student Organisation's (BSO) Secretary General Balach Qadir Baloch, the government committee has now sought another three to four days in "disregard of their earlier promise to recover the missing students by Nov 16".

Ameer Hamza, public relations officer of the university, said the negotiation committee of the varsity comprising pro-vice-chancellor, registrar and others were holding talks with the students.

He said CCTV footage was shown to families of the missing students and it showed no signs of abduction.

The government had formed a committee on Nov 11 to address student issues and submit their recommendations.

One of the committee members, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Nasrullah Zaray, had confirmed the conditional agreement to Dawn.com and said that the matter had been brought before Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.