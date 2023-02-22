DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2023

Terrorist killed during exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 08:56pm

Security forces killed a terrorist during an exchange of fire in Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

A press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a “fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists” today.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed,” the ISPR statement said. It further added that the killed militant was “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians”.

The ISPR statement said the locals in the area “appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area”.

The exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

On Feb 3, the ISPR said two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Esham area of the North Waziristan district.

On February 13, seven TTP militants were killed when cops repulsed an attack on a police van carrying three detained militants to Bannu from North Waziristan.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disparity in society
Updated 22 Feb, 2023

Disparity in society

The IMF chief’s statement about Pakistan shows that differences between the two sides are far from settled.
Terrorism coverage
22 Feb, 2023

Terrorism coverage

AS Pakistan faces a resurgent wave of terrorism, important questions need to be discussed about how the media covers...
Silencing sexist vitriol
22 Feb, 2023

Silencing sexist vitriol

THE political arena has become an increasingly crass and ugly place, where invective has overtaken debate, and basic...
Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...