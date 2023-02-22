Terrorist killed during exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces killed a terrorist during an exchange of fire in Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

A press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a “fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists” today.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed,” the ISPR statement said. It further added that the killed militant was “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians”.

The ISPR statement said the locals in the area “appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area”.

The exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

On Feb 3, the ISPR said two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Esham area of the North Waziristan district.

On February 13, seven TTP militants were killed when cops repulsed an attack on a police van carrying three detained militants to Bannu from North Waziristan.