Convention signed with Kabul to avoid double income tax

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have signed a draft convention to avoid double taxation on income between the two countries.

The convention was signed after three-day talks that concluded in Islamabad on Friday.

The Afghan delegation was headed by Revenue Legal Services Director Nida Muha­mmad Seddiqi while FBR’s International Tax Operations DG Sajidullah Siddiqui headed the Pakistani delegation.

An official announcement said both sides deliberated over outstanding issues identified during the second round of negotiations held in Islamabad in December 2021.

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad thanked the Afghan delegation for visiting Pakistan and expressed optimism that the convention will further strengthen economic relations between the two countries, the announcement added.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023