DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2023

India detains students for screening Modi documentary

AFP Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 09:38am

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Friday detained students in New Delhi after stopping the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during deadly sectarian riots in 2002.

The students at Delhi University had followed several campuses around the country in staging a broadcast, defying government efforts to stop its spread by blocking its publication on social media.

Police swarmed the university after student groups supportive of Modi’s ruling party objected to the screening, seizing laptops and imposing a ban on assemblies of more than four people.

Police officer Sagar Singh Kalsi told Indian news channel NDTV that 24 students were detained.

The two-part BBC programme alleges that Modi had ordered police to turn a blind eye to deadly riots while he was chief minister of Gujarat state. The violence began after 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed in a fire on a train. Thirty-one Muslims were convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder over that incident.

At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died in the unrest that followed.

The documentary quoted a previously classified British foreign ministry report which said the violence was “politically motivated” and the aim “was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas”.

The report also claims that the riots were impossible “without the climate of impunity” created by Modi’s administration.

India has dismissed the series as a “hostile” propaganda piece and ordered big social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube to block sharing or streaming it under controversial information technology laws.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF package
Updated 28 Jan, 2023

IMF package

While it is crucial to seek immediate IMF funding to shore up its reserves, the govt shouldn’t focus only on short-term relief.
Dar unpegged
28 Jan, 2023

Dar unpegged

IT is over. Nearly four months after Ishaq Dar descended on the cash-strapped economy with some decidedly outlandish...
Lurking hazards
28 Jan, 2023

Lurking hazards

OVERSIGHT of illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas in the country is weak, especially in...
Election time
Updated 27 Jan, 2023

Election time

There are concerns whether the ECP will be sufficiently able to protect the integrity of elections if they are held under partisan governments.
SCO invite
27 Jan, 2023

SCO invite

THOUGH India’s invitation to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation events in Goa later this ...
Call to arms
27 Jan, 2023

Call to arms

ONE way the state abdicates responsibility in Pakistan is by farming out its functions to the private sector. In ...