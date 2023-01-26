FSC seeks details of crimes committed against trans people

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Wednesday sought details of first information reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the crimes committed against transgender persons.

A representative of the Ministry of Human Rights submitted to the court a progress report regarding the establishment of protection centres for intersex children and aged transgender persons. He informed the court that one protection centre was inaugurated in Islamabad on Wednesday, but for setting up other such centres in the provinces, the ministry needed collaboration with the provincial welfare departments.

The FSC summoned representatives of the provincial welfare departments on the next date of hearing.

Dr Syed Imran Murtaza, a representative of Akhuwat Foundation, informed the court that his organisation is willing to have partnership with the human rights ministry and Punjab welfare department for the establishment of protection centres for transgender persons and provide a building for the propose free of cost.

A representative of Sweet Home — which provides shelter to orphaned children — informed the court that they had also taken up the matter regarding establishment of protection centres for transgender persons with the Ministry of Human Rights.

Gender Interactive Alliance submitted to the court a report listing the jurisdictions that recognise a person’s gender identity based on self-perception without going through any medical examination or requiring third-party authorisation.

However, in response to the court’s directive, the alliance sought further time to submit a year-wise report on the FIRs of crimes committed against the transgender persons.

Advocate Sikander Abbas Gillani submitted an explanatory note on change of sex.

Advocate Abdur Rehman, who is a petitioner in a challenge to certain provisions of the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Regulations, 2017, submitted an application to become a party in the present case, which the court allowed.

Further hearing was adjourned till Feb 7.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023