Political turmoil seen behind growing mental health problems in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association for Clinical Psychologists (PACP) has issued a warning over an anticipated surge in mental health issues after the ongoing political upheaval in the country.

According to a press statement from PACP President Prof Dr Nashi Khan and Secretary Prof Dr Saima Dawood, social circumstances inevitably lead to mental health disorders in society.

Given these circumstances, the PACP feels obligated to express its worries about the country’s ongoing political crisis. They said although we are concerned about escalating mental health issues, PACP’s worries are by no means political.

According to them, societal division in the nation has already reached previously unheard-of heights as a result of political conflict. Human relationships are seriously jeopardised, not just on social media but also in real life, primarily due to political disagreements.

They argued that individuals adopt extreme positions on their political beliefs, leaving no possibility for discussion or dialogue. This is merely a reflection of how national political figures treat one another.

This attitude results in a multidimensional outcome. At the societal level, it created a social schism and violent trends. It caused political instability on another level, resulting ultimately in a massive economic meltdown.

According to health experts, all of these consequences are harmful to the mental health of those living under these conditions.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023