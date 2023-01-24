DAWN.COM Logo

Latif Khosa’s son injured in gun attack

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 10:54am

LAHORE: Supreme Court Lawyer Balkh Sher Khosa, the son of PPP leader Sardar Latif Khosa, suffered injuries on Monday night when two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at him outside the Punjab University Gate close to Iqbal Town.

Police said Sher Khosa was coming out of the university when two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at him and fled away.

Sher Khosa suffered bullet wounds in the arm and was shifted to the Doctors Hospital where he was said to be stable.

Police also launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.

Sardar Latif Khosa told Dawn Sher Khosa had come from Multan after appearing in a case and visited the Punjab University to meet his clients.

He said as soon as his son came out of the university in his vehicle, two armed motorcyclists opened fire at him.

He said it was ironic that the law and order situation of the provincial capital was pathetic. “I have discussed the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IGP Amir Zulfiqar (now transferred).”

Khosa said he did not know why his son was attacked. “My family is in politics and we also contest some high profile cases and it might be possible anyone wanted to settle the score,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2023

